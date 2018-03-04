One killed, two hurt at Jinjang MRT crane collapse

One worker was killed and two others were injured when a crane collapsed at the Jinjang MRT construction site. ― Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — A Malaysian worker was killed and two of his colleagues injured at the Jinjang MRT construction site when a launching girder crane collapsed late last night.

Jinjang Fire Chief Mohamad Adha Md Nazir said the incident, which occurred at around 11.40pm, saw 41-year-old Mohd Firdaus Abdul Mutalib falling 40 feet to his death, while his colleague Zulhelmi Arshad, 24, suffered from a broken leg.

“When we reached the location we identified three victims. One had already died, another was stuck and the third was injured but relatively safe. We have handed the deceased over to the police and we sent the injured to Selayang Hospital,” Mohamad Adha reportedly said.

The Fire Department deployed a total of 25 firefighters from Jinjang, Seri Hartamas and Jalan Hang Tuah for the two-hour search and rescue operation. Two ambulances were also sent to the scene.

Sentul Deputy OCPD Supt Mohamed Rafiq Mohamed Mustafa said that all three victims are locals.

“There were eight Bangladeshi and 20 local workers working there last night. They were working when the accident happened and one man died after falling down a 40 feet drop. We received the call at around 11.48 pm.

“The Fire Department arrived within three minutes of the incident as their station is opposite the construction site,” said Mohamed Rafiq.

At the time of publication, Malay Mail is still trying to contact MRT Corp.