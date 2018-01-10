One hurt in Kajang construction scaffolding mishap

A view of the construction site in Kajang where the scaffolding collapsed, injuring one worker. — Picture courtesy of Selangor Fire and Rescue DepartmentKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — An Indonesian construction worker was injured while seven others escaped unscathed after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Kajang yesterday.

A dozen rescue personnel from the Kajang Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to a sewerage construction site near the Grand Saga Highway after authorities were alerted at 5.28pm.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations management chief Alimaddia Bukri said a 33-year-old labourer and seven others were working on the ground floor when the scaffolding toppled onto them from the second floor of the unfinished building.

He said rescue personnel saved the injured worker who was not able to move away from the debris field in time.

Alimaddia said the worker was taken to Hospital Kajang for medical treatment.