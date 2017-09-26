Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

One former Sabah CM wins defamation case against another

By Azril Annuar

Tuesday September 26, 2017
11:37 AM GMT+8

The Federal Court restored Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Harris Salleh’s previously overturned victory today. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaThe Federal Court restored Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Harris Salleh’s previously overturned victory today. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaPUTRAJAYA, Sept 26 — Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Harris Salleh has finally won his defamation suit against Datuk Yong Teck Lee, after the Federal Court restored his previously overturned victory today.

The decision reinstates Harris’s 2013 victory at the High Court, which also awarded him RM1 million in damages.

The High Court ruling had been overturned by the Court of Appeal that also ordered Harris to return the sum.

However, the Federal Court today also reduced the quantum awarded by the High Court from RM1 million to RM600,000 plus RM200,000 in costs.

Harris sued Yong for RM50 million in 2010 over remarks suggesting that the former was involved in the “Double Six” air crash tragedy that killed then Sabah Chief Minister Tun Mohd Fuad Stephens and 10 others in 1976.

