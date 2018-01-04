Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Haze

One flood-hit school remains closed in Sarawak

Thursday January 4, 2018
09:44 AM GMT+8

MIRI, Jan 4 — Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Uma Sambop in Belaga remained closed today on the third straight day of the new school year due to floods.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee said the school, with 158 pupils, 15 teachers and nine administrative staff, was being cleaned following the floods.

“The teachers and parents of the pupils are helping with the cleaning and rearranging of furniture in the classrooms, hostel and dining hall,” the committee said in a statement.

The committee also said that five other primary schools also affected by the floods, namely SK Rumah Essau, SK Beliau Ahad, SK Kelabit, Sk Telahak and Sk Kuala Kenyana, opened today. — Bernama

