One drowns, another missing off Tanjung Balau beach

KOTA TINGGI, Jan 30 — A man drowned while another is still missing while swimming at the Tanjung Balau beach, near here, yesterday evening.

Kota Tinggi Zone Fire and Rescue (Operations) commander Firdaus Ahmad today said K. Yougesvaran, 22, and P. Sarawanan, 23, were believed to have been victims of a strong undertow at 6.15pm.

He said a search and rescue (SAR) operation was mobilised at the location upon receiving a call from a member of the public at 7.40pm.

“Yougesvaran’s body was found two kilometres from the scene of the incident at 6.45am today near the Tanjung Balau jetty and handed over to the police and sent to the Kota Tinggi Hospital.

“The rough seas, strong winds and two-metre waves prevented SAR operations using boats,” he said when met at the scene here today.

Kota Tinggi District Police chief Supt Rahmat Othman said the SAR operations resumed today at 7am involving patrolling and monitoring the scene of the mishap and beach fringes.

He said Sarawanan came (to Tanjung Balau beach) with three male and one female friends from Kulai in a car while a family of five came in a lorry.

“Only the two victims were in the sea during the incident,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama