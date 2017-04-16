Last updated -- GMT+8

One dies, two injured after assault in Miri

Sunday April 16, 2017
MIRI, April 16 — A man was killed, while two others were injured after being assaulted in front of a snooker centre in Kampung Kayu Kapur, Bekenu last night.

Miri Police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat said in Yusuf Sidani, 45, an assistant project manager from Sabah, died on the spot during the incident which occurred at 8 pm.

“He was stabbed in the chest,” Khoo said in a statement here today.

The two injured victims, believed to be Indonesian nationals, were currently receiving treatment at the Miri Hospital, he said.

“Police believe the suspect is also an Indonesian national, but the motive is still being investigated,” he added. — Bernama

