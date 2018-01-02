One dead, three injured after crane boom collapse at i-City construction site (VIDEO)

A picture showing the spot where the crane landed at the construction site in Shah Alam this morning. — Picture via Facebook/Eimer Izwan

PETALING JAYA, Jan 2 — A foreign construction site worker was killed while three others seriously injured after they were struck by a falling crane component in Seksyen 7 Shah Alam this morning.

The four victims, two Indonesians and two Bangladeshis, were working at plot three of the i-City construction site when they were hit by the crane boom arm.

The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Indonesian, Matrias.

The other victims were identified as Sudawi, 46, also Indonesian, and two Bangladeshi nationals, Tofazzal Hossain, 37, and Raja Miah, 30.

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Shafien Mamat said Matrias was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Shah Alam Hospital.

“The two Indonesian victims were rushed to the hospital where one of them was pronounced dead, while the other victim was treated after breaking both his legs.

He said two other victims — the Bangladeshi nationals — were rushed to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang where they are receiving treatment after suffering from broken legs.

Shafien said police are investigating the cause of the accident and have since classified the case as a sudden death.

Several videos of the aftermath have since made their rounds on social media, garnering almost 2,000 views in the past three hours as at the time of writing.