One dead, four hurt in Jalan Kuantan-Segamat mishap

ROMPIN, Dec 9 ― A woman was killed and four people were hurt, two seriously, after a Perodua Viva car skidded and rammed a tree at Kilometre 107, Jalan Kuantan-Segamat yesterday evening.

Front seat passenger Norashimah Mihat, 35, from Kampung Rekoh Baru, Bandar Tun Razak, who sustained a broken neck, died in the mishap at 2.50pm.

Rompin district police chief, DSP Azli Mohd Noor said car driver Irfan Fahmi Ideham, 18, of Felda Keratong 4 and Normala Mohamed, 34, of Felda Keratong 1 were seriously injured.

Norashimah, Irfan Fahmi and Normala worked at an oil palm plantation company in Segamat, Johor.

Norashimah’s daughter Nur Nazatul Isma Ahmad Faizal, 10, and Normala’s son Fakrul Hakimi Imrol, 12, were slightly hurt. Norazimah’s two other children, Nur Nazaliza Abdullah, 14, and Muhammad Khairul Yazid Imrol, 10, were unhurt.

“Preliminary investigation showed the accident took place when the car, which was heading towards Muadzam Shah from Kuantan, suddenly went out of control and rammed a tree on the left road shoulder,” he said when contacted here today.

Azli said the injured had been sent to the Muadzam Shah Hospital for treatment and Norashimah’s body had also been sent to the same hospital for a post-mortem. ― Bernama