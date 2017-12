One aerotrain service at KLIA resumes operations

A departure hall at the KLIA airport. The disrupted aerotrain people mover is getting back into operation. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Dec 25 — One of the aerotrain services at the KL International Airport (KLIA) resumed its operations at 11.22 this morning, said airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

The services of an automated people mover that transports passengers between the main terminal to the satellite buildings were reportedly shut down temporarily due to emergency maintenance works.

“We also have 17 buses and three vans ferrying passengers between the main terminal and satellite buildings to ensure a smooth and quick journey for passengers.

“Our engineering team is still doing urgent corrective maintenance works on the other train,” it said.

MAHB also advised passengers to be at the airport early to avoid unnecessary delays since more than 90,000 passengers daily are expected at the airport during this peak travelling season.

“We appreciate your kind patience and we wish you happy holidays,” MAHB said.

Yesterday, it was reported that the aerotrain service at KLIA was down again, causing a delay in travel as hundreds of passengers waited for buses to transport them. This is the third time a breakdown has occurred this year.

Several videos and photos posted on social media showed the entrance to the trains sealed with tapes reading “Maintenance in Progress.”

In September, MAHB managing director Datuk Badlisham Ghazali said the two trains which had been operating for nearly 20 years, would undergo a major overhaul by the end of the year. — Bernama