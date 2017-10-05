Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

On YouTube, Vida’s ‘I Am Me’ official lyric video hits 8.6 million views (VIDEO)

The image of Vida bathing in a pool of cash has drawn criticism from social media users. — Screen capture via InstagramThe image of Vida bathing in a pool of cash has drawn criticism from social media users. — Screen capture via InstagramKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Cosmetics millionaire Datuk Seri Vida’s official lyric video for her first single I Am Me is steadily making waves on YouTube, gaining 8.6 million views since it was uploaded in July.

Published on July 13, the 3.16 minute-long video currently has 67,000 likes, 37,000 dislikes and almost 20,000 comments.

The video features Vida, whose full name is Hasmiza Othman, wearing her signature jewelled tiara while dancing and singing as the lyrics to the song appear on the screen.

It was recently reported that she was unsatisfied with this video as it did not capture the essence of the song and has since finished work on a second music video for the same single.

This time, she will be featured in a bathtub filled with RM100 and RM50 notes.

The video, shot at her house in Ipoh, reportedly angered some Malaysians on social media after three screenshots from the music video were shared on Instagram by a user named Reen Emran who is believed to be one of the production crew members.

The image of Vida bathing in a tub of cash has drawn criticism from social media users, who claimed that the entrepreneur was showing off a little too much.

