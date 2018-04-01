On Twitter, popular entrepreneur Vivy Yusof pilloried over views on pregnant women

Vivy is the the co-founder of popular e-commerce fashion site Fashion Valet. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Popular entrepreneur Vivy Yusof has received backlash on social media from Malaysians unhappy with her views about pregnant women, which she had expressed in a recent column in the New Straits Times.

Vivy recently chronicled her current third pregnancy, stating that she used to think that skipping work due to pregnancy and morning sickness was a form of weakness.

Among others, she urged pregnant women “not to be the reason why people say pregnant women are weak”, drawing comparisons with her own experiences and how she is managing her own pregnancy.

Twitter user Zafirah Affendi criticised Vivy for realising that each pregnancy is different eight years after she first became a mother.

You mean it took Vivy Yusof, the supposed ideal mum & wife 8 YEARS & 3 pregnancies later to realise pregnant women often don't have control over their bodies & each pregnancy is diff?!



As if these women pretend to be weak to get away from work 🙄https://t.co/82U6CZqEgq pic.twitter.com/eFQ8v2GyKi — Zafirah Affendi (@zaffyaffendi) March 30, 2018

“As if these women pretend to be weak to get away from work,” she said, referring to Vivy’s views about her employees taking sick leave during pregnancies.

She also expressed concern that Vivy was in a leadership role and her toxic views about pregnant women impacted some of her employees.

Ahmad Faris Rizal said that Vivy’s comments showed how “disconnected” the elites are from the “real struggles of people even within their workplace.”

Another Twitter user, Husna H, also pointed out that Vivy was speaking from a position of privilege compared to regular working moms.

“Others don’t have maids, helpers and drivers. They have to go through pregnancy doing everything themselves including going to work, take care of kids, and house chores,” she said.

Twitter user Squirtle said that Vivy was undermining other pregnant women without regards to the different circumstances experienced by everyone.

“And she’s the feminist we want to look up to?”

Another Twitter user by the name of Newt also criticised Vivy for speaking from a position of privilege.

“Can you stop being so full of yourself? It makes me sick. Thanks,” the user said.

