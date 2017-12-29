On social media, Malaysians pour scorn on alleged dog abuser

Videograb shows the trainer punishing a dog.KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — A Malaysian dog trainer has come under fire from netizens for allegedly denying that he was involved in the abuse of dogs at his training centre.

Sams Dog Centre owner Samy Velu Chandrasagaran has denied his involvement in the videos that showed two individuals — a man and a woman — slapping and also lifting a dog by its neck while conducting training at his centre.

He also claimed to have lodged a police report against the two individuals and said he would cooperate with the authorities on the matter.

However, that was not enough to convince many social media users who commented on Sam’s Facebook page Malaysia Dog Training.

One user, Anand Kumar questioned Sam’s involvement as his voice could be heard in the video and his current explanation does not tally with the ones he gave earlier.

“First it’s not your trainers. Now somehow they are your trainers? Which version should one believe when it’s clearly in your premise. With your voice in the background and finally your videos all have the same format of indoor training,” his comment read.

Another user, Jane Siow called out Sam for only wanting to protect his image instead of addressing the real problem at hand of dogs being abused.

“So the concern is about who took the video and the fall of your company’s image instead of the fact that these abuse actually took place within your premise?,” she posted.

Several social media users also pointed out that the dates posted by Sam on his page regarding the report he lodged and when the incident took place did not tally.

“Dates mentioned in your police report, appointment letter and resignation letters all don’t match. If wanna kelentong, at least do it properly la,” Facebook user Jonathan Ramesh Raj posted.

Several others also suggested for Sam to come clean on the matter and accept responsibility instead of just passing the buck to the two individuals.

“Dude, it really doesn’t matter if they are Trainers, Trainees, Janitor or even your Tea Lady.

They represented your organisation and meted out such cruel treatment on poor dogs. Take responsibility,”Drizzy Jeera commented.

On the centre’s Facebook page, the 33-year-old trainer said the individuals in the video are a husband-and-wife pair who used to be his practical students, but were never officially hired as trainers.

In the first video, a female trainer was seen hitting a dog during obedience training, while in another the male trainer lifted another dog by the scruff of its neck twice in order to pry away a bone that the dog was biting.

Samy said today he had no knowledge of these videos being filmed.

He also claimed that the videos were recorded by his former manager, who has left the centre after a dog allegedly died under the latter’s watch.

He added that both the practical students had left in September, while the former manager left in November.

Samy claimed that the video was possibly uploaded by his former manager in an attempt to smear the reputation of his dog training centre as the latter had opened up his own training centre now.

However, several Malaysians online were unconvinced by the letters and the police report, alleging that Samy himself could be heard in the video communicating with the abusive individuals.

As of the time of writing, Malay Mail has not yet been able to reach Samy for further clarification.