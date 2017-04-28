Oldest woman in Malaysia, aged 121 years, dies

Tom Khamis, the youngest of four siblings, 67, (second right) with family members reciting prayers before the funeral of her mother, Puan Ahmad, the oldest woman in the country, who died at the age of 121 years in Kampung Bendahara, Kodiang, April 28, 2017. — Bernama picALOR SETAR, April 28 (Bernama) — The oldest woman in Malaysia, Puan Ahmad, aged 121 years, died in her granddaughter’s house in Kampung Bendahara, Kodiang today.

The granddaughter, Zaini Noh, 44, said Puan died at 1.30pm from old age with her children and grandchildren by her side after feeling unwell for a week.

More commonly known as Tok Puan, she had four children aged between 65 and 90, 19 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren as well as one great-great grandchild.

She was buried at the Masjid Batu 4 Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Bendahara.

Meanwhile, her youngest daughter Tom Khamis, 67, said her mother could still talk and eat as usual until dawn today.

“She still had an appetite although she was not well due to old age. There was no illness, but she was tired for the last two weeks,” she said.

“I have been here to look after her since last week after hearing she was becoming more tired, before this she was staying in my house in Kuala Nerang,” she said.

Tok Puan had just celebrated her 121st birthday on April 12. — Bernama