Old people must not be ‘loose cannons’, Najib says

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has stressed on the need to respect the elders in the society. — Reuters picBANGI, April 15 ― Old people must not be loose cannons (mulut celupar), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today in an apparent jibe at Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Speaking at the National Culture Congress at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia today, Najib stressed on the need to respect elders in the society.

“What is the definition of a society that practices high level of culture? We have to respect the elders, though the elders ― should not be mulut celupar (loose cannon),” he said to applause from the crowd.

Dr Mahathir has been a fierce critic of Najib over the past two years and has even formed his own Opposition political party to take on Umno ahead of the next general election.

The former prime minister last year started Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), which has joined the federal opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan.

Najib was speaking to thousands of students regarding the importance to preserve Malaysian culture.

“It is a challenge for all of us to put our society back in the right path, to create a society that has high culture,” he added.