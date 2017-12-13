Old folks’ home in deadly blaze unlicensed, says Welfare Dept

The scene outside the Noble Care old folks’ home in Sungai Long. ― Picture by Kenneth TeeKAJANG, Dec 13 — The elder care facility where five people were killed in a fire this morning was operating illegally, said a source from the Selangor Welfare Department.

The source confirmed that the centre did not obtain the permit required under the Care Centres Act 1993, which is needed for those caring for four or more non-family members.

A resident told Malay Mail at the scene that the centre only started operations several months ago, using a house that was converted for the purpose.

“The caretakers are all Pakistanis and the house has been here at least fifteen years,” Lai Pho Lon, 55, told Malay Mail.

He claimed that the fire was the worst to have occurred in the area.

Lai also claimed that the centre charged RM3,000 for each inmate's monthly care.

Four elders and a caretaker were killed in the 5am fire while another four managed to escape.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.