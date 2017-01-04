Oil spill spotted as Singapore container vessel involved in collision off Johor coast

The Singapore-register container vessel WAN HAI 301. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Jan 4 — A locally-registered container vessel was involved in a collision with another ship off Pasir Gudang Port in Johor last night, resulting in around 300 tonnes of oil spillage, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) today.

The incident, which involved Singapore vessel WAN HAI 301 and Gibraltar-registered container vessel APL DENVER, caused some oil patches to be spotted in Singapore waters, off the western side of Pulau Ubin, said the MPA.

Eight anti-pollution craft have been dispatched with dispersant spraying capabilities to clean up the spill, MPA added.

There have been no reports of injuries and traffic in the East Johor Straits and Singapore’s port operations remain unaffected.

The MPA was notified of the collision by the Johor Port Authority (JPA) at about 11.50pm on Tuesday night. The JPA had deployed four anti-pollution craft after APL Denver had reported damage to one of her bunker tanks.

As of 12pm, the two vessels were still located in the waters off Pasir Gudang Port, showed data from live maritime tracking site MarineTraffic.

MPA is investigating the accident. — TODAY