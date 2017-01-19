OIC states to send high-level team to Myanmar over Rakhine conflict

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman (right) meeting OIC Secretary-General Dr Yousef Othaimeen in conjunction with the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the Situation of The Rohingya Muslim Minority in Myanmar, January 18, 2017, in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resolved to send a high-level delegation to Myanmar’s conflict-torn Rakhine state today following a special session on the topic.

In a final communiqué, the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, which discussed the plight of the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar, mooted a visit by the OIC Contact Group.

The group of officials intend to meet local counterparts and the affected Rohingya Muslims, who are reportedly being displaced due to the violence in the state of Rakhine.

“In this regard, the meeting further requested the cooperation of the government of Myanmar to receive the visit,” the communiqué said at the end of the day-long special sitting that was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman said that the delegation would provide an opportunity for independent assessment of the situation in Rakhine as the Myanmar government has denied allegations that the violence in Rakhine was akin to ”genocide”.

“It is actually good for them,” he said.

Malaysia has expressed concern over the plight of Rohingya, and held a rally on December 4 last year over the matter.

The OIC meeting today also urged member states to share the costs incurred by countries that are providing temporary shelter and protection to Rohingya refugees.

“What we intend to project has been well received by member states,” Anifah said following the end of today’s meeting.