OIC meeting on Myanmar Rohingya kicks off

Today's extraordinary session was convened at the request of the Malaysian Government to discuss the ongoing situation of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on The Situation of The Muslim Minority Rohingya in Myanmar kicked-off with the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) here this morning.

The two-hour closed-door meeting attended by senior officials from member states of OIC, among others, aimed to discuss the draft resolution and the communique that will be delivered at the end of the Council of Foreign Ministers' session this evening.

The SOM meeting was jointly chaired by Foreign Ministry's Secretary-General Datuk Ramlan Ibrahim and OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Abdullah Alim (Alim).

According to reports, the ongoing crisis in Rakhine state has caused thousands of Rohingya to flee Myanmmar with reports of atrocities, including rape and murder, which has been denied by the Myanmar government.

The Kuala Lumpur meeting is expected to issue two documents – resolutions and a joint communique to show their united stand regarding the matter. — Bernama