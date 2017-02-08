Official detained for graft no longer on payroll, says Indonesian Embassy

The individual is believed to have solicited bribes from agents and a number of companies in the issuance of passports and visas for Indonesians in Malaysia. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuala Lumpur today explained that it was a former embassy official that the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) had detained.

Its spokesman said this in response to media reports that one of its former officials was arrested here yesterday.

He said the ex-official was detained in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“The official is no longer with the embassy after completing his stint in December 2016 and has returned to Jakarta. His post at the embassy here has already been filled,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Indonesian media quoted KPK’s Public Relations chief Febri Diansyah as saying that the individual was detained in Kuala Lumpur yesterday and would be repartriated to Jakarta as soon as possible, to be charged.

Febri said the individual was believed to have solicited bribes from agents and a number of companies in the issuance of passports and visas for Indonesians in Malaysia. — Bernama