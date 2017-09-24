Obey law to hold beer festival in Selangor, says MB

Azmin Alisaid the state's government's stand was to respect the customs and cultures of the races that formed Malaysia. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKLANG, Sept 24 — The organiser of the ‘Better Beer Festival’ should comply with all regulations set by the local authorities if it intends to relocate the venue of the festival to Selangor, says Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said the state government’s stand was to respect the customs and cultures of the races which formed the people of Malaysia. Nevertheless, the law must be obeyed, he added.

“Basically, we (the state government) respect and preserve the rights of the minorities but we must abide by existing laws,” he said when asked to comment on whether the state government would allow the festival to be organised in the state.

He said this after launching the Selangor Bio Bay which will be developed by Central Spectrum Sdn Bhd in Pulau Indah here today.

On Monday, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) denied approval for the festival due to security reasons and that it also went against DBKL by-laws.

The Better Beer Festival was planned for Oct 6 and 7 at the Publika Shopping Gallery in Kuala Lumpur, featuring 250 types of craft beer from 43 breweries worldwide. — Bernama