NYE revellers urged to use public transport

PETALING JAYA, Dec 30 — New Year’s eve revellers are advised to use public transport when ushering in the New Year tomorrow night.

The inner and outer rail system operating hours would be extended past midnight for the convenience of Klang Valley commuters.

Besides the rail service, the RapidKL bus service to Pasar Seni, Munshi Abdullah and Lebuh Pudu will be extended to 2.30am.

Similar operating hours will apply for the feeder bus service.