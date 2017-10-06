NUTP says more needs to be done to protect teachers from parents

A teacher hands out textbooks to her students on their first day of school in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) St Gabriel, Kampung Pandan. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKANGAR, Oct 6 — The National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) wants the Education Ministry (MOE) to immediately implement a code of ethics for parents to protect teachers as well as to maintain harmonious relationship between both parties.

Its president Kamarozaman Abd Razak said the code of ethics for parents would also ensure that the teachers’ dignity and emotion would not be adversely affected by the stress caused by parents' displeasure on things they were dissatisfied with.

“NUTP submitted a proposal to MOE a year ago but until now there was no development. Therefore, we have to take proactive action similar as the ones implemented by developed countries, and not scrambling to address the issue only after a mishap occurred,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after the launch of CDERT-NUTP and the conferment of the rank of affiliate officers of CDERT (Civil Defence Response Team)-NUTP by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim here last night.

Kamarozman said the NUTP would take proactive action by obtaining feedback from parents, non-governmental organisations and to discuss the code of ethics with lawyers before submitting the proposal to MOE.

“A majority of cases involving parents attacking teachers occurred in the urban area. Although the numbers have yet to reach alarming level, they still affected the teachers and if not contained, it can spread to wider areas and ultimately causing discord between teachers and parents,” he said.

On the upcoming 2018 Budget, he appealed to the government to increase the allocation for schools, as many of them, especially in rural areas are mainly of old buildings, the majority are more than 20 or 30 years old, and they need to be immediately maintained or repaired to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

“In efforts to implement the transformation and to create quality human capital, education is very important,” he said, adding that the RM600 million allocation for the maintenance of 10,600 schools nationwide, tabled in the 2017 Budget, was inadequate.

Meanwhile, Shahidan said the establishment of the CDERT at the NUTP level would help smoothen the relief operation in the affected community.

“We have assets that need to be immediately mobilised during disaster and NUTP, with more than 200,000 members, can help smoothen the relief operations,” said Shahidan adding that the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) would be able to provide training including security matters.

“The spirit of volunteerism is very important and I am thankful to NUTP and several non-governmental organisations for participating in the APM which currently have 1.6 million members and our goal to reach two million members this year looks achievable,” he added. — Bernama