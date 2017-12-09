NUTP against proposal to abolish school expulsion for problematic students

The National Union of Teaching Profession Malaysia says a school is an institution to educate and requires effective regulations to save students from negative elements. — Picture by Azinuddin GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― The National Union of Teaching Profession Malaysia (NUTP) is against abolishing school expulsion as punishment for problematic students as proposed by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

Its secretary-general, Harry Tan Huat Hock said a school is an institution to educate and requires effective regulations to save students from negative elements.

Cases involving students with severe disciplinary problems leading to expulsion as punishment should be seen as a welfare case and to be managed by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM).

“KPWKM has the power and its own Act to address problematic students as well as having established rehabilitation centres including Asrama Akhlak, Sekolah Tunas Bakti and Taman Seri Puteri to accommodate girls and boys who are expelled from schools.

“For expelled students, their names will be submitted to the Social Welfare Department and investigations will be conducted in search of the cause and solution. Based on that, the problems associated with expelled students should be managed by KPWKM,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Tan said the Ministry of Education did not have the ability to control and rehabilitate students who have serious disciplinary problems including drug abuse and gangsterism as most teachers were only trained in academic that focused on teaching and learning.

As such the NUTP was in opinion that expulsion from school should be retained and still relevant for students with disciplinary problems, he added. ― Bernama