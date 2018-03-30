Nurul Izzah reveals ‘best successor’ for Lembah Pantai

PKR’s communications director Fahmi Fadzil speaks during the Pakatan Harapan Lembah Pantai fundraising dinner at SJK (C) Chung Kwo in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Lembah Pantai MP Nurul Izzah Anwar has given her vote to PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil to be her successor in the urban parliamentary seat, amid speculation that she may be fielded elsewhere in GE14.

While the second-term MP remained close lipped, neither confirming nor denying rumours that she won’t be defending Lembah Pantai, she expressed confidence in Fahmi, a former aide, taking over the seat.

“It is not confirmed but if I had to pick, Fahmi would be the one.

“He has been with me since 2008 as my political secretary and we have been focusing on empowering the lower income groups through our food stamp and education programmes,” she told reporters during the Lembah Pantai Pakatan Harapan (PH) fundraising dinner at SJK(C) Chung Kwo here last night.

Nurul Izzah said Fahmi would be the “best successor” to the Lembah Pantai seat as he is well-equipped to tackle the local issues and has built good rapport with the community over the years.

“He knows the people and the people know him. He understands the demography. He has also worked on the ground with me before,” she said.

Nurul Izzah said the central PH leadership has also agreed to to name Fahmi as one of the “top three potential candidates for Lembah Pantai”.

She did not disclose the identity of the other two candidates.

“There are certain criteria that the central leadership look for in a candidate: education background, networking capabilities, commitment and many others. Fahmi checks all the boxes.

“He is also a choice made by the division. In Lembah Pantai, Fahmi is next in line after me,” Nurul Izzah said.

The 37-year-old said if she had to leave Lembah Pantai for another constituency, it would be with a heavy heart as she has gained much experience since being elected to the seat in Election 2008.

“I was a novice in 2008 but the people believed in me and in 2013 I was up against the Federal Territories minister.

“Lembah Pantai would always have a special place in my heart. My children grew up here and my son’s aqiqah was even done in Pantai Dalam. I’d be sad if I have to go elsewhere,” she said.

Nurul Izzah was known as a giant slayer when she defeated Wanita Umno’s Tan Sri Sharizat Jalil in the 12th general election, and again in Election 2013 when she was up against then Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Raja Nong Chik Raja Zainal Abidin.