Nurul Izzah deliberately misleading people, says Raja Nong Chik

Datuk Seri Raja Nong Chik Raja Zainal Abidin slammed Lembah Pantai MP Nurul Izzah Anwar for raising the issue of fund allocation in her constituency, describing it as an act to deliberately mislead the people. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Datuk Seri Raja Nong Chik Raja Zainal Abidin has lambasted Lembah Pantai MP Nurul Izzah Anwar for raising the issue of fund allocation in her constituency, describing it as an act to deliberately mislead the people.

The Lembah Pantai Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said as an elected representative, Nurul Izzah should strive to seek allocation for her parliamentary constituency which all this while had been done by BN elected representatives.

“They (BN elected representatives) strive on their own to seek fund allocation in efforts to help the people,” he told reporters after officiating the Lembah Pantai Factory Sale Carnival Tour here today.

He said this in response to Nurul Izzah’s claim that the government had denied the RM50 million allocation for her as Lembah Pantai MP since 2008.

Raja Nong Chik said he had taken his own initiative by getting cooperation from various parties as well as using his own money to serve the people in Lembah Pantai.

Meanwhile, carnival organising committee chairman, Datuk Azman Yusoff said today’s programme had received participation from 25 manufacturing factories offering Lembah Pantai residents various essential items at 30 per cent below market price. — Bernama