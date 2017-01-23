Last updated Monday, January 23, 2017 11:56 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

Malaysia

Nursery in child abuse case found operating without licence, say police

Monday January 23, 2017
10:36 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Syrian rebels say will continue fighting if peace talks failSyrian rebels say will continue fighting if peace talks fail

Nadal reaches first Grand Slam quarter-final since 2015Nadal reaches first Grand Slam quarter-final since 2015

The Edit: 2016 baby boom in China after one-child rule relaxedThe Edit: 2016 baby boom in China after one-child rule relaxed

Angry farmers spray European Union HQ with milk powderAngry farmers spray European Union HQ with milk powder

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kajang police chief ACP Othman Nanyan (right) speaking at a press conference in Kajang district police headquarters, January 23, 2017. — Bernama picKajang police chief ACP Othman Nanyan (right) speaking at a press conference in Kajang district police headquarters, January 23, 2017. — Bernama picKAJANG, Jan 23 — The children nursery in Bangi in which three children were tied up and believed abused has been found to be operating without a licence.

Kajang police chief ACP Othman Nanyan said initial investigations found the nursery had just started operation about four months ago and was in the process of obtaining a licence.

“Investigations are still going on and the focus is on the authenticity of the pictures circulating in social media as well as what really happened,” he told a media conference at the Kajang police headquarters here today.

Apart from that, he said police also recorded conversations with eight individuals including the parents of the children involved.

He said the pictures were believed recorded on Dec 27 by a former employee of the nursery.

“A police report was only made by the former worker on Jan 19 after the complainant had disseminated the pictures,” he said.

Commenting further, Othman said the three children, aged six months to four years, who were tied up were found with no physical injuries.

“Police also seized the clothe similar to the one seen in the pictures,” he said.

The nursery owner and three workers were remanded until Tuesday to assist investigations after being picked up on Friday.

The pictures of the children tied on the legs and hands with their mouth covered have been disseminating via social sites since Thursday. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline