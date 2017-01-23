Nursery in child abuse case found operating without licence, say police

Kajang police chief ACP Othman Nanyan (right) speaking at a press conference in Kajang district police headquarters, January 23, 2017. — Bernama picKAJANG, Jan 23 — The children nursery in Bangi in which three children were tied up and believed abused has been found to be operating without a licence.

Kajang police chief ACP Othman Nanyan said initial investigations found the nursery had just started operation about four months ago and was in the process of obtaining a licence.

“Investigations are still going on and the focus is on the authenticity of the pictures circulating in social media as well as what really happened,” he told a media conference at the Kajang police headquarters here today.

Apart from that, he said police also recorded conversations with eight individuals including the parents of the children involved.

He said the pictures were believed recorded on Dec 27 by a former employee of the nursery.

“A police report was only made by the former worker on Jan 19 after the complainant had disseminated the pictures,” he said.

Commenting further, Othman said the three children, aged six months to four years, who were tied up were found with no physical injuries.

“Police also seized the clothe similar to the one seen in the pictures,” he said.

The nursery owner and three workers were remanded until Tuesday to assist investigations after being picked up on Friday.

The pictures of the children tied on the legs and hands with their mouth covered have been disseminating via social sites since Thursday. — Bernama