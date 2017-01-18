Nur Jazlan: Toronto serial rapist may return, not a criminal here

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan said convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah may return to Malaysia if he is deported by Canadian authorities because he is a Malaysia citizen with no criminal records in the country. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah may return to Malaysia if he is deported by Canadian authorities as he is a citizen with no criminal records here, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said today.

However, the deputy home minister said Putrajaya has yet to be informed by its Canadian counterpart over the possible deportation when Subbiah’s prison term expires later this month.

“Usually they will inform us first, but so far we’ve not heard anything. But, it is their right to deport anybody once the person’s legal sentence is completed,” Nur Jazlan told Malay Mail Online, referring to Canadian authorities.

“He is a Malaysian citizen. He has rights to come back here. He has no known records.

“He didn’t commit the crime here. Most we can do is to put him on the watch-list,” he added.

Canadian newspaper Toronto Star reported today that Subbiah will be deported to Malaysia following his mandatory release on January 29, despite warnings by prison staff that the convict has the potential to reoffend or even kill.

Subbiah was sentenced to 24 years in prison in 1992 after being found guilty of 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering a drug or noxious substance, 10 counts of various kinds of assault and a dozen other charges, including extortion.

Nur Jazlan added that Subbiah will be allowed to live freely here “provided he does not break any of the laws”.

However, the Pulai MP said the 56-year-old may be placed on a police watch-list and, once the sex offenders list is set up, he may also be flagged under it.

Malaysian police previously said they have not been informed about Subbiah’s deportation, and will be contacting the Canadian authorities via the Malaysian High Commission there over the issue.

In addition, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar was reported saying it would be “premature” to conclude Subbiah would be a threat without sufficient information.