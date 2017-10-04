Nur Jazlan: Local authorities issue event permits, not cops

The police have the right to give their views but in many cases the views of the police are ignored by the local council, Nur Jazlan said. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Police may not bar events or festivals that are approved by local authorities as the latter are the final arbiters, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

Nur Jazlan was concurring with Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun’s statement regarding a “German F&B Party” in Klang that could proceed despite his agency’s recommendation against it.

“Permit lies with the local council. The police have the right to give their views but in many cases the views of the police are ignored by the local council.

“I think the IGP’s statement is correct but as far as the police are concerned, they haven’t given their consent for the German Food and Beverage festival in Klang. However, the overarching authority on the matter is still the local council. The licence is theirs to issue,” he explained.

Nur Jazlan spoke to the press after launching the Sixth Malaysia International Marine Expo 2017 today.

The Selangor government has said the festival may proceed despite police objections, as it has been approved by the Klang Municipal Council.

Police advised against the event after making similar recommendations that led to the cancellation of the Better Beer Festival in Kuala Lumpur.