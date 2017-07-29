Nur Jazlan: Iskandar Regional Development Authority’s role in Sungai Segget project needs review

Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed today questioned the high consultation fee imposed on landscaping work for the Sungai Segget Project by Irda. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaJOHOR BARU, July 29 — Pulai Member of Parliament, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed today questioned the high consultation fee imposed on landscaping work for the Sungai Segget Project in Jalan Wong Ah Fook, here.

He said the rate normally charged by the local authorities for landscaping did not exceed six per cent of the project development value.

Nur Jazlan said, for the Sungai Segget Project, the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (Irda) which was given the mandate to complete the project, had charged RM20 million in consultation fee for the landscaping work from the overall development cost of RM57 million.

“Landscaping is not a project which requires high-level engineering work. As such, it is unusual for such work to involve a consultation fee of up to RM20 million.

“Thus, I urge the state government to look into this matter and investigate, to ensure that the IRDA project fulfils its original aim,” he told reporters after visiting the project site today, adding that he had also requested assistance from the National Audit Department to assess the procurement procedure used by Irda.

He said there was no need to employ costly contractors and that the original objectives of the project were to prevent the occurrence of floods, to clean the river and carry out landscaping to beautify the area.

Nur Jazlan, who is also the Deputy Home Minister, was also of the opinion that the project had failed to fulfil the original plan of cleaning Sungai Segget as the river was still polluted and smelly.

The Sungai Segget redevelopment project, under the Johor Baru Transformation Plan, which began in 2013, involved cleaning work, the construction of a flood mitigation system as well as a sewage treatment plant. — Bernama