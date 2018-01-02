Nur Jazlan: Direct maid hiring comes with own pitfalls

The Pulai MP reminded employers that with the absence of middlemen, they will be fully responsible for any problems arising from hiring the foreign helpers themselves. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, JAN 2 — The Maid Online system will lead to lower costs for employers, but Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said the group must be prepared for the risks involved in directly recruiting foreign domestic workers.

“If the chosen maid has problems or has difficulty in carrying out her duties, all these risks are to be borne by employers themselves because the third party is completely out of the picture,” he told the Malay daily.

Nur Jazlan also clarified that the charge of RM1,365 to hire a foreign maid directly excludes documentation costs.

“The RM1,365 covers Immigration processes and fixed charges like levy, pass exchange and processing fee but it does not include documentation costs,” he said.

He added that the total cost would come to nearly RM7,000, but said this was at least RM5,000 lower than going through maid agencies.

“On the basis of helping the rakyat, the government is controlling some parts of the cost. The rest of the costs involving source countries, however, is out of our purview,” he said.

The deputy minister said an application made on the system would go through a process that would see results from Foreign Workers' Medical Examination (Fomema) and the Immigration Department released between three and five working days.

It was reported that the website received 9,689 hits on the very first day of its launch yesterday.