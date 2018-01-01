Nur Jazlan cautions people over PPBM claim

Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed warned the people against being deceived by claims of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) having wide grassroots support. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa JOHOR BARU, Jan 1 — Pulai Umno Division chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed has advised the people against being deceived by leaders of the opposition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) who, he said, claim to have the support of the grassroots.

The party was only trying to fool the people, said the deputy home minister, adding that it had violated its own constitution.

“It is a sham to tell the people they have wide-ranging support when, in fact, they have even failed to carry out branch and divisional meetings of the party.

“This means that it is a party with no grassroots; it is a party created just like that (without any certainty), and I also feel it will not be respected and will be cast aside by the other opposition parties,” he told reporters here last night at a ‘ tahlil’ for his late father, Tan Sri Mohamed Rahmat, who died on Jan 1, 2010.

Nur Jazlan was asked to comment on a statement by former PPBM vice-president Datuk Hamidah Osman who questioned the validity of the party’s annual general meeting in Shah Alam two days ago.

Hamidah described the party AGM as just an ‘empty formality’, saying it was not in accordance with its constitution. — Bernama