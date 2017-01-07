Number of Terengganu flood victims falls to 1,337 as at 6pm

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 7 ― Another relief centre in Dungun at Paka Civics Hall has been closed with the number of flood victims in Terengganu down to 1,337 people as at 6pm compared to 1,372 evacuees at noon.

With the closure of this evacuation centre, only one remains in operation in Dungun, at Sekolah Kebangsaan Durian Mentangau which houses 100 victims (from 27 families).

The Welfare Department via its Infobanjir application reported 325 families were still seeking shelter at six relief centres in three districts namely Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun.

In Kuala Terengganu, the total number of evacuees remained at 1,199 people (286 families) since this morning.

Similarly in Marang, there were still 38 victims from 12 families housed at the relief centre in SK Pasir Putih. ― Bernama