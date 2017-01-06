Number of Terengganu flood victims falls to 1,238 as at 9pm

SK Pasir Akar, in Hulu Besut, Terengganu, was ordered to close by the State Education Department as floodwater rose to between 0.7 to 1.2 metres, on January 3, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 6 — The number of flood evacuees in Terengganu declined slightly to 1,238 victims as at 9 pm tonight compared to 1,302 victims in the evening.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Infobanjir website, the latest figure covered 316 families in seven relief centres in five districts.

Kuala Terengganu recorded the highest numbers of evacuees with 944 victims from 235 families, Dungun (217 victims from 63 families), Marang (39 victims from 13 families) and Setiu (27 victims from five families).

In Besut, an evacuation centre in Pulau Perhentian was closed late this evening after the affected area was found to be safe and the victims were allowed to return home.

Three relief centres in Kuala Terengganu, two in Dungun and one each in Marang and Setiu are still open. — Bernama