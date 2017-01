Number of Selangor flood evacuees drops to 77 at noon

SHAH ALAM, Jan 30 — The situation in flood-hit Sabak Bernam in Selangor continued to improve, with only 77 people remaining at relief centres as at noon compared to 92 in the morning.

A spokesman of the Sabak Bernam District Disaster Operations Room said 13 evacuees were at the Sri Bernam community hall in Sungai Besar, 35 at the Parit Baru community hall in Sungai Air Tawar and 29 at the Seri Nakhoda community hall in Bagan Nakhoda Omar. — Bernama