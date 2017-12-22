Number of Sarawak flood evacuees rise overnight

MIRI, Dec 22 — The number of flood victims in Sarawak rose to 234 people from 77 families as at 8am this morning compared to 71 victims from 11 families at 8pm last night.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNS) secretariat said five new relief centres were opened in Bintulu and Limbang, making a total of six evacuation centres in operation in the state.

“Two new relief centres open in Bintulu are Kampung Jabai community hall with two victims from one family while the Sebauh community hall is housing 15 victims from six families,” it said in a statement this morning.

JPBNS said three new evacuation centres were opened in Limbang namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Menuang with 36 flood victims from 11 families, Ukong community hall housed 52 victims from 18 families and Medamit community hall with 114 people from 37 families.

“A relief centre in Bintulu opened since yesterday at Tatau community hall is still sheltering 15 victims from four families,” said the statement. — Bernama