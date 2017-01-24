Number of Sabah flood victims remains at 824

In Pitas District, six evacuation centres have remained open, with 128 people from 33 families staying at Dewan Kampung Kusilad; 76 (14 families), at Dewan Kampung Sinukab; and 137 (60 families), at Dewan Komuniti Kampung Indah. — File picture courtesy of Sabah Civil Defence DepartmentKOTA KINABALU, Jan 24 — The number of flood victims in Paitan and Pitas in Sabah remains at 824 from 251 families as of this morning.

According to National Disaster Committee Secretariat, Sabah head Col Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin, in Paitan, 30 people from nine families are staying at the evacuation centre at Dewan Kampung Kubambangan.

Forty-five people from 10 families are staying at Dewan Kampung Binsulung in the same sub-district.

In Pitas District, six evacuation centres have remained open, with 128 people from 33 families staying at Dewan Kampung Kusilad; 76 (14 families), at Dewan Kampung Sinukab; and 137 (60 families), at Dewan Komuniti Kampung Indah.

Another 35 from seven families are staying at Dewan SK Salimpodon; 59 (18 families), at Dewan SK Rukom; and 314 (100 families), at Dewan SK Pekan Pitas 2.

Meanwhile, Mulliadi Al-Hamdi said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman is expected to visit the two areas today. — Bernama