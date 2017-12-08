Number of Raub flood victims remains at 220

A resident of Kampung Kuala Semantan in Raub, Pahang, taking the opportunity to wash his motorcycle after his house was flooded December 8, 2017. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Dec 8 — The number of flood victims seeking shelter at five temporary relief centres in Raub district remains at 220 as at 9pm today.

Pahang Civil Defence Forces (APM) director Zainal Yusoff said most of the evacuees were at the Kampung Pia Hall relief centre which was housing 104 people from 28 families.

"Four other centres are at Sekolah Kebangsaan Chenua which is sheltering 45 people from 10 families, Kuala Semantan Jamek Mosque (31 from nine families), Sega Lama Community Hall (30 from five families) and Kampung Temau Community Hall (10 from three families)," he said when contacted here today.

The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is expected to visit some relief centres in Raub district tomorrow. — Bernama