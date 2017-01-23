Number of Kelantan flood victims rises to 8,392

KOTA BARU, Jan 23 ― The number of flood victims in Kelantan stands at 8,392 as at 8am compared to 10,402 at 9pm last night.

The Social Welfare Department through its application, infobanjir, said 49 evacuation centres had been opened to accommodate the affected residents in Kota Baru, Pasir Puteh, Pasir Mas, Bachok and Kuala Krai.

It said 3,725 from 1,033 families were sheltered at 17 centres in Kota Baru, 2,546 (696 families) in 10 centres in Pasir Puteh and 1,547 (555 families) in 19 centres in Pasir Mas.

Another 522 residents (141 families) are staying at one centre in Bachok and 52 others (14 families) at two centres in Kuala Krai.

According to ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my, Sungai Golok, Rantau Panjang has receded to 9.97 metres, from 10.05m at 8pm last night but still above the 9.00m danger level. ― Bernama