Number of Kelantan flood victims rises to 12,636

People wade through flood waters in Rantau Panjang, January 4, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jan 5 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan has risen to 12,636 comprising 4,307 families as of 8am today, compared to 12,400 (4,211 families) last night.

Malaysia Civil Defence Force, Kelantan director Zainuddin Hussin said 62 evacuation centres had been opened to accommodate the crowd at eight locations.

In Pasir Mas, 8,679 residents from 3,131 families are currently sheltered at

34 evacuation centres, while 1,965 others (649 families) in Tumpat are staying at four centres.

In Kota Bharu, 715 residents from 184 families are temporarily housed at five evacuation centres, he said when contacted here today. In Tanah Merah, 314 residents (79 families) are staying at seven centres while 40 others (eight families) are staying at a centre in Kuala Krai. In Pasir Puteh, 568 residents (160 families) are staying at four centres, while 245 others (68 families) are temporarily housed at six centres in Machang. Another 110 residents (28 families) are sheltered at a centre in Bachok.

Meanwhile, the water level in Sungai Golok, Rantau Panjang is still above the danger level of nine metres but is receding as of 8am, according to the state government website, http://ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my.

Currently the water level at the river is 10.17 metres, compared to 10.29m last night.

Sungai Kelantan recorded a reading at Jambatan Guillemard, Tanah Merah, of 14.38m compared to 15.92m last night (danger level, 16m) while the water in other main rivers have receded to the normal level. — Bernama