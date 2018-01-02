Number of flood victims increases to 233 in Dungun

Waves crash against the sea wall at Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, January 1, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 2 — The number of flood victims in the Dungun district rose to 233 from 79 families as at 8am today compared to 55 people (20 families) last night.

According to the Flood Information portal, another temporary relief centre was opened in the district at Surau Besol Lama to house one victim.

The highest increase in the number of flood victims was at the Kampung Shukor community hall, with 155 people (47 families) compared to 49 (16 families) previously.

The Pasir Raja community hall is currently housing 77 people (31 families) compared to six (four families) last night.

Meanwhile, according to a Drainage and Irrigation Department report, as at 7.30am today, the level of Sungai Dungun in Kuala Jengai was 21.33 metres, which was above the 21-metre danger level while the reading at Pasir Raja showed 38.37 metres (danger level at 37.50 metres).

Four rivers in Kemaman, Hulu Terengganu and Setiu areas have exceeded the warning level.

In Kemaman, Sungai Tebak at Tebak Bridge recorded a reading of 18.30 metres, above the 17.80-metre warning level, while the level at Sungai Kemaman at Air Putih Bridge was 13.63 metres, above the 13.25-metre warning level.

In Setiu, Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap recorded a reading of 20.68 metres, above the warning level of 20.50 metres while in Hulu Terengganu, Sungai Berang in Kampung Menerong recorded a reading of 24.21 metres, above the 24-metre warning level. — Bernama