4,136 flood victims evacuated in Terengganu

A teacher and his pupils stand in floodwaters that have inundated Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Buloh in Permaisuri, Setiu, January 22, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 22 — The number of flood victims in Terengganu continued rising to 4,136 from 1,191 families this morning from 3,835 (1,097 families) last night.

The Social Welfare Department through the Infobanjir application reported the victims were housed at 83 evacuation centres in four districts in the state.

In Setiu, seven new evacuation centres were opened, making a total of 30 centres housing 1,172 people from 307 families this morning.

In Hulu Terengganu, three more evacuation centres were opened in the district with all 19 centres housing 1,386 people from 497 families compared to 1,085 people (387) families last night.

However in Besut there was a slight decrease of 1,434 victims from 1,693 families compared to 349 victims (427 families) last night following the closure of six centres.

In Kemaman, the number of flood victims also dropped to 144 from 43 families compared to 117 people from 32 families last night.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my reported only four rivers in four districts exceeded the danger level compared to seven rivers in five districts last night. — Bernama