Number of flood victims in Terengganu rises to 2,358 at noon

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 21 ― The flood situation in Terengganu is worsening and currently affecting four districts, resulting in the opening of more relief centres which has increased to 60 compared to 35 this morning.

Terengganu Civil Defence Force director Lt Colonel Che Adam A Rahman said the number of flood victims had risen to 2,358 at noon compared to 1,432 recorded earlier.

“In Besut, eight more centres were opened, bringing the total to 33 centres to house 1,294 victims from 374 families.

“In Setiu, there are now 20 relief centres with the opening of 10 additional centres to accommodate 809 victims from 217 families.

“This is quite a vast difference from the number we had this morning which was 334 victims from 68 families,” he said.

The two newly affected districts are Hulu Terengganu and Kemaman.

A total of 222 victims from 63 families are now seeking shelter at five relief centres in Hulu Terengganu while 33 victims from 12 families were evacuated to two newly opened centres in the district.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department through its website reported that waters in two rivers in Hulu Terengganu and another two in Setiu had surpassed the danger level.

In Hulu Terengganu, Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping recorded a water level of 21.35 metres (m) exceeding the 20m danger level, while Sungai Berang in Kampung Menerong was recorded at 24.79m surpassing the 24.50m danger level.

In Setiu, water level of Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap rose as high as 22.61m above the 21.51 danger level and Sungai Chalok at Jambatan Chalok rose to 9.01m surpassing the 8.40m danger level. ― Bernama