Number of flood victims in Terengganu rise to 194

File photo of members of the Fire and Rescue Department evacuating villagers in flood-hit Hulu Terengganu, 31 December, 2016. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 21 — As of 10.30 tonight, the number of flood victims in Terengganu increased to 194 people as compared to 54 at 8pm.

Terengganu Malaysian Civil Defence Force director, Lieutenant-Colonel Che Adam A Rahman said six new evacuation centres had been opened, bringing the total to 11 in the Besut and Setiu districts.

He said rain was also continuous and sometimes, heavy in some areas.

“In Besut, a total of 184 victims from 62 families are now at 10 evacuation centres while in Setiu, 10 families are now in one evacuation centre while the rescue operations are still ongoing.

“According to a report from the Meteorological Department, the orange alert has been issued in Terengganu with rain expected to continue until tomorrow,” he said. — Bernama