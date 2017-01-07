Last updated Sunday, January 08, 2017 12:09 am GMT+8

Malaysia

Number of flood victims in Terengganu drops, 1,275 people as of 9pm

Flood victims are forced to use boats to commute along the main road after their houses were flooded due to the overflowing Sungai Nerus in Kampung Lapang Sira, Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, January 6, 2017. — Bernama picFlood victims are forced to use boats to commute along the main road after their houses were flooded due to the overflowing Sungai Nerus in Kampung Lapang Sira, Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, January 6, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 7 ― The number of flood victims in Terengganu continued to register a drop, to 1,275 people from 305 families as of 9pm compared to 1,337 people (325 families) this afternoon.

The Kuala Terengganu District, which was inundated since Thursday, has yet to show much positive signs of recovering any time soon.

The Social Welfare Department via its ‘Infobanjir’ application reported 1,169 people (274 families) were still at four relief centres in Kuala Terengganu compared to 1,199 people (286 families) this evening.

In Dungun, 89 people (23 families) were still placed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Durian Mentangau, only a small drop compared to 100 victims (27 families) prior to this. In Marang, 13 victims from four families have returned home leaving only 25 people (eight families) at SK Pasir Putih. 

The Drainage and Irrigation Department via the website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my also did not record any hike in the water levels of major rivers in the state as of 9pm tonight. ― Bernama

