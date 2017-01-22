Number of flood victims in Terengganu down to 1,155 as at 10pm

Flood victims are forced to use boats to commute along the main road after their houses were flooded due to the overflowing Sungai Nerus in Kampung Lapang Sira, Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, January 6, 2017. The number of flood victims in the state has fallen to 1,155 tonight. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 21 — The closure of 14 relief centres in Terengganu has brought the total number of evacuees down to 1,155 people as at 10pm, from 1,470 people this afternoon.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s ‘Infobanjir’ application, only 20 relief centres were still operating in five districts.

The Dungun district has almost recovered as only one relief centre housing a family of two is still active in SK Minda Talong.

In Besut, one centre has been closed, bringing the number of victims down to 344 people (84 families). Currently, only four relief centres are open in the district.

The number of victims in Setiu has also reduced to 179 people (41 families) after four relief centres were closed.

The flood situation in Hulu Terengganu has also improved, with the number of victims down to 541 people (190 families) compared to 666 people from 240 families this afternoon.

All of them are currently placed at eight relief centres in the district.

In Kemaman, the number of victims came down to 89 people from 17 families at three relief centres compared to the afternoon, with 204 people from 44 families.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department through its website ‘publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my’ reported, the water-level at only one river was still above the danger zone, namely Sungai Dungun in Kuala Jengai at 22.47m (danger level is 21m). — Bernama