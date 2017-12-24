Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Number of flood victims in Sarawak remains at 55

Sunday December 24, 2017
10:02 AM GMT+8

MIRI, Dec 24 — The number of flood victims in Sarawak stays at 55 people from 16 families at two relief centres as at 8am.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNS) secretariat said the relief centre at Dewan Sukan Tatau was sheltering 15 victims from four families while Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Menuang housed 40 victims from 12 families.

In the statement, JPBNS also said the Meteorological Department at 12.05 midnight, issued a warning for bad weather with continuous heavy rain and strong winds in Limbang today.

“A similar bad weather warning was also issued for Miri today,” it said.

JPBNS said the department also forecasts rain in one or two places in Sarawak in the morning with thunderstorms in one or two areas in the evening and rain in one or two places at night. — Bernama

