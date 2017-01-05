Last updated Saturday, January 07, 2017 12:04 am GMT+8

Number of flood victims in Sabah’s Pitas district remains at 281

Thursday January 5, 2017
11:31 AM GMT+8

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 5 — The number of flood victims being sheltered at three evacuation centres in Pitas district located about 180 kilometres from here, remains at 281 comprising 67 families, as of 8.40am.

State Disaster Management Committee secretariat chief Col Mulliadi Ladin said the victims were currently staying at SK Rukom, SK Pekan Pitas and Dewan Terbuka, Kampung Bilangau Besar.

Meanwhile, 16 villages in the district are still inundated by the flood which also rendered nine roads inaccessible.

The affected roads are Jalan Utama Kampung Salimpodon, Kampung Indah, Kampung Kusilad, Kampung Pandan Mendamai, Kampung Layang Kanibongan, Kampung Sosop, Kampung Boribi Kanibongan, Kampung Pondoi and Kampung Kibuluh.

Mulliadi who is also Civil Defence Force, Sabah director said the water level in Sungai Kebatasan is at a danger level of 5.98 metres, while that of Sungai Bengkoka is at an alert level of 3.91m. — Bernama

