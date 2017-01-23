Number of flood victims in Sabah rises to 634 in three districts

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 23 ― The number of flood victims in three districts in Sabah has risen to 634, compared to 616 last night.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Sabah chief, Col Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin said 45 residents from Paitan sub-district, Beluran were being sheltered at Dewan Kampung Binsulung, an increase from 39.

He said 20 people comprising five families from Kampung Batangon and Kampung Kubambangon were still staying at the evacuation centre at Dewan Kampung Kubambangan, compared to eight (two families) last night.

In Pitas District, 35 people from seven families are still sheltered at Dewan SK Salimpodon and 59 others (18 families), at Dewan SK Rukom.

The number of flood victims staying at Dewan SK Pekan Pitas 2 also remained at 94 (45 families).

In Kota Marudu, 346 people (82 families) are still staying at Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taritipan and 35 (25 families), at Dewan Pusat Latihan Pertanian Damai. ― Bernama