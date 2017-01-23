Last updated Monday, January 23, 2017 1:41 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Number of flood victims in Sabah rises to 634 in three districts

Monday January 23, 2017
11:36 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Charlie Hunnam conquers a kingdom in new ‘King Arthur’ clipThe Edit: Charlie Hunnam conquers a kingdom in new ‘King Arthur’ clip

Analysts: Declining Chinese population a worrying trendAnalysts: Declining Chinese population a worrying trend

Donald Trump on protesters: Why didn’t these people vote? (VIDEO)Donald Trump on protesters: Why didn’t these people vote? (VIDEO)

Record-seeking Serena battles into quarter-finals with Strycova winRecord-seeking Serena battles into quarter-finals with Strycova win

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 23 ― The number of flood victims in three districts in Sabah has risen to 634, compared to 616 last night.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Sabah chief, Col Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin said 45 residents from Paitan sub-district, Beluran were being sheltered at Dewan Kampung Binsulung, an increase from 39.

He said 20 people comprising five families from Kampung Batangon and Kampung Kubambangon were still staying at the evacuation centre at Dewan Kampung Kubambangan, compared to eight (two families) last night.

In Pitas District, 35 people from seven families are still sheltered at Dewan SK Salimpodon and 59 others (18 families), at Dewan SK Rukom.

The number of flood victims staying at Dewan SK Pekan Pitas 2 also remained at 94 (45 families).

In Kota Marudu, 346 people (82 families) are still staying at Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taritipan and 35 (25 families), at Dewan Pusat Latihan Pertanian Damai. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline