Number of flood victims in Sabah remains at 45 people

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 27 — The number of remained at 45 people as at 6.30am today, said Chief Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee Colonel Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin.

The victims are from 10 families and they are at the evacuation centre at Dewan Kampung Binsulung, din the sub district of Paitan, he said in a statement.

He said the water level in Sungai Labuk, Beluran, remained at 2.55 metres and the weather was fine.

He said seven evacuation centres in Paitan and Pitas were closed yesterday after the evacuees returned to their respective homes. — Bernama

