Number of flood victims in Pitas remains at 178

Friday January 6, 2017
10:19 AM GMT+8

File picture showing low lying areas in Sabah’s northern district of Pitas submerged in water. — picture courtesy of Sabah Civil Defence DepartmentFile picture showing low lying areas in Sabah’s northern district of Pitas submerged in water. — picture courtesy of Sabah Civil Defence DepartmentKOTA KINABALU, Jan 6 — The number of flood victims at the two evacuation centres in the district of Pitas, about 180 kilometres from here, remains at 178 comprising 49 families as of 8am.

State Disaster Management Committee secretariat chief, Col Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin said 168 of the victims are sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Rukom and the rest, at SK Pekan 2 Pitas.

Meanwhile, the water levels in Sungai Kebatasan and Sungai Bengkoka have remained at 4.86 metres and 3.0m, respectively but still at ‘alert’ and ‘warning’ level. — Bernama

